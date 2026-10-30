Odisha okays 22 investment proposals worth Rs 3,855 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Thursday approved 22 investment proposals worth Rs 3,855 crore, which are expected to generate 7,296 jobs.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said the investments span 11 sectors across 12 districts, with focus on emerging areas such as paper, packaging and plastics, tourism, compressed biogas (CBG), specialised chemicals, pharmaceuticals and technology-enabled services.

The paper, packaging and plastics sectors have attracted two major investment proposals worth Rs 1,029.91 crore with employment potential of 1,960. Alisha Torrent Closures (India) Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 529.91 crore in Nayagarh to manufacture caps and closures for bottled beverages.

Stark Ridge Pvt Ltd will set up a Rs 500 crore paper and paper products unit in Khurda with an annual capacity of 1.08 lakh MT corrugated boxes, 48,000 MT paper bags, 48,000 MT mono cartons and 99,000 MT paper.

The tourism projects with a cumulative investment of around Rs 1,035.62 core cover hotels, luxury resorts and a convention centre across Khurda, Jharsuguda, Puri and Cuttack.

Ashirbad Engineering and Construction Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 310 crore in a five-star hotel in Khurda while Swami Resorts Pvt Ltd will establish another five-star hotel in the district at an investment of Rs 153 crore.

The Royale Nest Hospitality has proposed to invest Rs 150 crore in a five-star luxury resort with a convention centre in Jharsuguda. In Puri, Srikrishna Estates and Construction will invest Rs 135 crore in a high-end destination resort. KP Prime Assets will establish a five-star luxury hotel with an investment of Rs 120 crore while Maa Bhattarika Minerals will invest Rs 64.04 crore in a four-star riverfront resort, Mahanadi Alaya, in Cuttack.