Odisha okays 22 investment proposals worth Rs 3,855 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Thursday approved 22 investment proposals worth Rs 3,855 crore, which are expected to generate 7,296 jobs.
Chief secretary Anu Garg said the investments span 11 sectors across 12 districts, with focus on emerging areas such as paper, packaging and plastics, tourism, compressed biogas (CBG), specialised chemicals, pharmaceuticals and technology-enabled services.
The paper, packaging and plastics sectors have attracted two major investment proposals worth Rs 1,029.91 crore with employment potential of 1,960. Alisha Torrent Closures (India) Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 529.91 crore in Nayagarh to manufacture caps and closures for bottled beverages.
Stark Ridge Pvt Ltd will set up a Rs 500 crore paper and paper products unit in Khurda with an annual capacity of 1.08 lakh MT corrugated boxes, 48,000 MT paper bags, 48,000 MT mono cartons and 99,000 MT paper.
The tourism projects with a cumulative investment of around Rs 1,035.62 core cover hotels, luxury resorts and a convention centre across Khurda, Jharsuguda, Puri and Cuttack.
Ashirbad Engineering and Construction Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 310 crore in a five-star hotel in Khurda while Swami Resorts Pvt Ltd will establish another five-star hotel in the district at an investment of Rs 153 crore.
The Royale Nest Hospitality has proposed to invest Rs 150 crore in a five-star luxury resort with a convention centre in Jharsuguda. In Puri, Srikrishna Estates and Construction will invest Rs 135 crore in a high-end destination resort. KP Prime Assets will establish a five-star luxury hotel with an investment of Rs 120 crore while Maa Bhattarika Minerals will invest Rs 64.04 crore in a four-star riverfront resort, Mahanadi Alaya, in Cuttack.
The Indian Oil Corporation has proposed Rs 360 crore investment in compressed biogas plants (CBG) with an annual production capacity of 14,850 tonnes across Angul, Jajpur and Sambalpur. The project is expected to create 745 jobs.
Kineta Global Ltd will invest Rs 170 crore in an 8,250 tonne per annum facility in Sundargarh while Sree Metaliks Bio Energy will invest Rs 150 crore in a 6,600 tonne facility in Balasore. The three projects represent a combined proposed investment of Rs 680 crore and annual CBG production capacity of 29,700 tonne.
In the steel downstream sector, MPIL Steel Structures will set up a heavy steel structure fabrication plant in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 200 crore with a proposed annual capacity of 25,000 tonne.
Armour Industries will invest Rs 151 crore in Sundargarh in a manufacturing facility for structural steel fabrications, blast furnace equipment, mining and material-handling equipment, and precision-machined components. Similarly, Saha Steel Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 72.81 crore in Sambalpur to manufacture pre-engineered building systems, cold-formed purlins, girts, decking and profile sheets.
In the emerging advanced manufacturing sector, Stonehawk Technologies will invest Rs 65 crore in an integrated unit for drones and unmanned aerial systems while Classic Tecnologistics & Trade will invest Rs 52 crore in an integrated aerospace manufacturing facility in Khurda.
RB Abodes Pvt Ltd has proposed to establish an integrated logistics park in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 209.35 crore. The project will also include a 5 MW rooftop solar power plant.
Major projects
Alisha Torrent Closures: Rs 529.91 cr bottle caps and closures, Nayagarh
Stark Ridge Pvt Ltd: Rs 500 cr paper and paper products unit, Khurda
Indian Oil Corporation: Rs 360 cr CBG plants, Angul, Jajpur and Sambalpur
Ashirbad Engineering & Construction Pvt Ltd: Rs 310 cr five-star hotel, Khurda
RB Abodes Pvt Ltd: Rs 209.35 cr integrated logistics park, Ganjam