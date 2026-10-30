Odisha: Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Kotia villages for Andhra Pradesh polls

KORAPUT: The Koraput administration on Thursday decided to impose prohibitory orders across all villages under Kotia gram panchayat in view of Andhra Pradesh’s proposed panchayat samiti and zilla parishad elections in the border region.

The decision was taken at an emergency all-party meeting convened by the district administration to discuss measures to counter AP’s electoral activities in Kotia and accelerate development in the bordering villages.

Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan warned that violations of the prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS would invite stringent legal action, including arrest. All necessary measures would be taken to maintain law and order in the Kotia villages.

He also said the district administration was committed to ensuring effective implementation of government schemes and accelerating development work in the region.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati criticised the residents who live in Odisha but vote in favour of Andhra Pradesh. “Those who wish to support the neighbouring state should consider moving there,” he said.

Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha, Pottangi legislator Ramachandra Kadam and Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra said political parties have united to protect Odisha’s territorial integrity.

They asserted that Andhra Pradesh should not be allowed to conduct elections in Kotia and called for closure of all border entry points to prevent such activities.