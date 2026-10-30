Proposed key rail line through Odisha's Sundargarh awaits nod

ROURKELA: The proposed Sardega-Pathalgaon-Ambikapur rail line through Sundargarh district continues to wait for approval from the Railway ministry, while another project planned around the same time has been fast-tracked, according to a Rail Vikash Sangram Samiti (RVSS) member.

Incidentally, detailed project reports (DPRs) for the 218 km Sardega-Pathalgaon-Ambikapur line (in Odisha and Chhattisgarh) and the 291.88 km Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon-Lohardaga line (in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand) were completed around the same time in late 2025.

“The Dharamjaigarh-Pathalgaon-Lohardaga proposed line has made significant progress, with the ministry issuing gazette notification on June 4, 2026,” said RVSS general secretary Dhruba Kalo. He claimed the Sardega-Pathalgaon-Ambikapur project file is gathering dust in the Railway Board due to lack of political pressure from the Sundargarh side.

The RVSS comprising members from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh acts as a pressure group pushing for improved rail connectivity through these states.

Kalo said the railway ministry’s approach towards the Sardega-Pathalgaon-Amibikapur was “step-motherly”. Kalo said the RVSS plans to approach the newly appointed member for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways and Rajya Sabha member, Dilip Ray, to take up the issue with the ministry. Kalo added Union Tribal Affairs minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram too would be urged to renew the demand with the railway minister.

Kalo said Chhattisgarh is poised for major railway infrastructure development largely due to consistent efforts from its chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Quoting a parliamentary reply of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on December 3, 2025, Kalo noted in all 26 surveys were sanctioned for new rail lines spanning 3,901 km under the South East Central Railway (SECR) between March 2022 and March 2025. “Several of the surveyed lines have either got sanctions or ready for implementation,” he added.

According to sources, the SECR completed the DPR for the Sardega-Pathalgaon-Ambikapur new rail line after almost five decades of fight for the project.