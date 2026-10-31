546 mm in 24 hrs: Ganjam’s rain record exposes its vulnerability

BHUBANESWAR: The unprecedented rainfall in Ganjam district and the subsequent floods have caught meteorologists and the Odisha government off guard. And there is a reason for that.

The 546 mm rainfall recorded at Patrapur in Ganjam was the fourth-highest 24-hour precipitation recorded in Odisha between 1988 and 2026. even the Super Cyclone on 1999 had not brought in such downpour.

The highest was a mind-boggling 825 mm recorded at Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi district on July 28, 1991. Karlamunda in the same district reported a massive 608 mm on August 13, 2019. A day later, on August 14, Balangir town recorded 555 mm of rainfall.

According to data on 314 rainfall incidents over the 38year period between 1988 and 2026, Ganjam has recorded 22 such occurrences. On Wednesday (October 29), five of its rain gauge stations recorded 261 mm or more rainfall.

Interestingly, nine of the highest rainfall incidents during this period were recorded on October 29, 1999, the day the Super Cyclone ripped through the Odisha coast, leaving the state in tatters. Ten days before the Super Cyclone, a mini cyclone had hit Ganjam district on October 18, 1999. The district had recorded heavy rainfall then as well.

Associate professor at the School of earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences, IIT Bhubaneswar, Sandeep Pattnaik said Arnab was a unique cyclonic storm as its core cloud band, which hit Kakinada, remained stationary for a considerable period in the absence of a trough axis from the northwest. This was why Ganjam and Gajapati bore the brunt of the storm.

“The northeastern sector of the system witnessed intense cloud formation due to strong moisture convergence. This cloud band moved towards Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal, where the presence of the eastern Ghats amplified the rainfall through the orographic effect,” he said.

A similar interaction between the cyclone’s cloud bands and the eastern Ghats had a catastrophic impact on Gajapati, one of the worst-affected districts during Cyclone Titli in 2018 as well.