Cyclone leaves normal life crippled in Odisha's Gajapati

BERHAMPUR: In the aftermath of cyclone Arnab, widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure damage have paralysed Gajapati district, bringing everyday life to a grinding halt.

The district headquarters of Paralakhemundi and several rural pockets are waterlogged, while thousands of acres of agricultural land have been inundated, resulting in extensive damage to standing paddy and other crops. With road connectivity disrupted at several places, normal life and transportation remain severely affected across the district.

Amid the difficult conditions, restoration work is progressing with Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj directly monitoring the situation. Suraj has been camping in Gajapati for the last four days to oversee relief and rehabilitation measures. Gajapati collector Akshaya Sunil Agrawal and district nodal officer Bijay Kumar Das are coordinating rescue, relief and restoration operations.

Although relief teams have cleared boulders, soil and debris from several roads following landslides, connectivity has not been fully restored. Repair work was underway on the road connecting Koinpur with Gangabada and the Ledhabandha bridge which was washed away by floodwaters.

Apart from connectivity woes, the damage to agricultural land has emerged as another major concern for the affected people. Standing paddy and other crops across thousands of acres of farmland have been damaged in the floods. The damage has dealt a severe blow to farmers, many of whom now face uncertainty over their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, around 18,000 of over 20,000 people shifted to 281 cyclone shelters were still lodged in these facilities even as the weather improved on Friday. The administration is providing food, drinking water, medicines and other essential facilities to the evacuated people.