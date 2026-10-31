Govt stands firmly with farmers in all situations: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday assured farmers affected by the floods triggered by cyclone Arnab that the state government will provide compensation to them at the earliest.
Addressing the state-level PM-KISAN programme here, the chief minister said the government would stand by them in all adverse situations.
Majhi said standing crops had been damaged in several districts due to incessant rain, floods and recent post-cyclone rainfall. “The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department has been directed to assess the extent of crop damage as per norms. Suitable compensation will be provided to the affected farmers at the earliest after the assessment,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, transferring over Rs 18,690 crore to the bank accounts of more than 9.34 crore farmers across the country. In Odisha, more than 35.38 lakh eligible farmers received Rs 2,000 each under the scheme, with a total of Rs 707.60 crore credited directly to their bank accounts through DBT. Majhi joined the programme virtually from Bhubaneswar.
The chief minister urged farmers to register themselves on the AgriStack portal at their nearest revenue or agriculture office to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme. “Our government has taken special steps to ensure that not a single eligible farmer is deprived of assistance under the scheme,” he said.
Stating that the progress and economic development of farmers would drive Odisha’s overall growth, Majhi said the state government was implementing the CM-KISAN scheme from its own funds, complementing the Centre’s PM-KISAN scheme.
He said scholarships were also being provided under the Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana to children of CM-KISAN beneficiaries pursuing higher education in medical, engineering, agriculture and allied technical courses. While 13,923 students received scholarships worth Rs 53.69 crore in 2024-25, a record 68,910 students have been provided Rs 291.60 crore in 2025-26.
“Disbursement of crores of rupees as scholarships to a record number of meritorious students in the current academic year is an unprecedented success,” Majhi said.