Govt stands firmly with farmers in all situations: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday assured farmers affected by the floods triggered by cyclone Arnab that the state government will provide compensation to them at the earliest.

Addressing the state-level PM-KISAN programme here, the chief minister said the government would stand by them in all adverse situations.

Majhi said standing crops had been damaged in several districts due to incessant rain, floods and recent post-cyclone rainfall. “The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department has been directed to assess the extent of crop damage as per norms. Suitable compensation will be provided to the affected farmers at the earliest after the assessment,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, transferring over Rs 18,690 crore to the bank accounts of more than 9.34 crore farmers across the country. In Odisha, more than 35.38 lakh eligible farmers received Rs 2,000 each under the scheme, with a total of Rs 707.60 crore credited directly to their bank accounts through DBT. Majhi joined the programme virtually from Bhubaneswar.