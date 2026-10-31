Landslide wipes out family of 3 including infant in Odisha's Kandhamal

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Three members of a family including a seven-month-old infant were reportedly killed after a massive landslide swept away their house in Raikia block of Kandhamal district in the wee hours of Thursday. Nearly 15 houses were also washed away in the landslip which took place at Dangeshi village under Manikeswar panchayat.

The deceased were identified as Achyutananda Pradhan (35), his wife Manasi Pradhan (28) and their seven-month-old baby. Their bodies were recovered from beneath a mound of mud and debris nearly 200 metre away from their house on Friday.

According to villagers, the incident came to light on Thursday morning when they found that the family’s house had been completely swept away. A search was immediately launched for the missing family members. However, torrential water currents and continuous landslides from the hillside severely hampered rescue efforts.

With considerable difficulty, villagers climbed the nearby hill in the evening and reached Sikabadi to alert the local administration. Official rescue operations were subsequently initiated and bodies of the deceased recovered.

The tragedy plunged Dangeshi and neighbouring villages into mourning, while the reported destruction of several houses has added to the distress of the affected residents.

On the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia assistance of `4 lakh for each of the three deceased.