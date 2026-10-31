Odisha: Bargarh maize growers demand compensation after crop loss in rain

BARGARH: With their investments wiped out and little possibility of recovering losses following the damage caused by heavy rainfall due to cyclone Arnab, maize growers of Budhiapali village in Bargarh district have sought compensation.
The farmers of the village under Chakarkend panchayat have urged the administration to provide compensation, citing the financial uncertainty they face in the absence of adequate safeguards against natural calamities.
According to reports, around more than 50 farming families in the village had cultivated maize across nearly 70 acre this year, investing Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per acre. They estimate their crop could have fetched nearly Rs 1 lakh per acre under favourable conditions. However, their cultivation is flattened.
Many of the affected farmers had borrowed money to meet cultivation expenses. They submitted a memorandum to the Bargarh collector on Friday.
“Farmers were expecting a good yield this year, but the cyclone has dashed their hopes, leaving them distressed and staring at heavy financial losses. Following the damage, we approached the collector seeking compensation. We have also demanded crop insurance and input subsidies for non-paddy crops to help farmers absorb losses in unforeseen situations such as this,” said farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra.
If the government genuinely wants farmers to diversify from paddy cultivation, it must put proper support mechanisms and clear guidelines in place instead of merely advising farmers to switch crops while sitting in air-conditioned chambers, the farmer leader warned.
Official sources said maize cultivation has been gaining popularity in the district owing to its relatively lower labour requirements and attractive returns. According to the Agriculture department, the crop has been cultivated over around 2,500 hectare in Bargarh this year.
District agriculture officer Mamata Tripathy visited the affected fields and assured the farmers that the damage would be assessed and eligible cultivators would be provided appropriate compensation.