Odisha: Bargarh maize growers demand compensation after crop loss in rain

BARGARH: With their investments wiped out and little possibility of recovering losses following the damage caused by heavy rainfall due to cyclone Arnab, maize growers of Budhiapali village in Bargarh district have sought compensation.

The farmers of the village under Chakarkend panchayat have urged the administration to provide compensation, citing the financial uncertainty they face in the absence of adequate safeguards against natural calamities.

According to reports, around more than 50 farming families in the village had cultivated maize across nearly 70 acre this year, investing Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per acre. They estimate their crop could have fetched nearly Rs 1 lakh per acre under favourable conditions. However, their cultivation is flattened.

Many of the affected farmers had borrowed money to meet cultivation expenses. They submitted a memorandum to the Bargarh collector on Friday.