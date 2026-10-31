Odisha: BJD, Congress slam govt for lack of cyclone preparedness

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD and Congress on Friday came down heavily on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of failing to make adequate preparations for cyclone Arnab despite forecasts of heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the state.

Addressing a press conference at Sankha Bhawan on the day, senior BJD leader and Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik and party vice-president Pratap Jena said the situation could have been avoided had the government taken preventive measures in advance.

Stating that the government should have prioritised reservoir management, proper drainage arrangements and repair of vulnerable river embankments, she alleged that several embankments in Ganjam and Gajapati districts had already been damaged due to illegal sand mining, aggravating the flood situation. Mallik also alleged that instead of providing assistance to flood-affected people, it was busy with publicity and propaganda.

Earlier in the day, leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik spoke to Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan over the phone and enquired about the prevailing flood situation in his constituency Hinjili, Sheragada and other parts of the district.

Naveen also constituted a team headed by Mallik to visit Ganjam on Saturday and meet the affected people. The delegation will submit a detailed report to the BJD president.

The Congress also demanded immediate relief measures, a comprehensive assessment of the damage, compensation for affected families and accountability from the state government over the floods in Ganjam district.