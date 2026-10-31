Odisha Civil Services Main examination to be held as scheduled, says govt; draws BJD ire

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Civil Services main examination 2025, conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will be held as per the schedule, the state government said on Friday.

Responding to demands from different quarters to postpone the exam in view of the prevailing flood situation in south Odisha districts, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that government has decided to conduct it by making arrangements to ensure that candidates from the affected districts reach their centres safely.

“If the examination is postponed now, it would be delayed by another six months and affect candidates from other parts,” he explained.

The minister said, the government has decided to take responsibility for transporting candidates from the affected areas to their examination centres. “Around 325 candidates from Ganjam district and 100 from Gajapati will be appearing the exams. The block development officers concerned have been asked to ensure candidates reach their respective centres for the exam,” the minister said.

The demand for postponement of the exam grew after the OPSC rescheduled the exam date for Odia and English papers from October 29 to October 31. The essay paper, scheduled for October 30, was rescheduled to morning session on November 5.