Odisha: Govt starts airdropping food in rain-hit Ganjam

BHUBANESWAR: With roads communication cut-off and scores of villages under water, the state government on Friday started airdropping food packets at 21 inaccessible locations in Ganjam, the worst-affected district in rains and floods triggered by cyclone Arnab.
Landslides have also snapped road links across Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts. Three members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, were killed in a landslide at Dangesi village in Kandhamal district. The victims were identified as Achyuta Pradhan (30), his wife Anisha Pradhan (25) and their infant.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, conducted an aerial survey of Ganjam and Gajapati districts and directed officials to speed up relief and rescue work.
President Droupadi Murmu also spoke to the chief minister over phone and enquired about the situation and the well-being of displaced and affected people. Pujari said four Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters are being used to reach people stranded in areas where rescue teams cannot get through by road. Ground personnel have been stationed at drop points to collect the packets and distribute them to marooned families. Cooked food is also being supplied by boat at 40 identified locations. Food packets were dropped at Purushottampur, Hinjili, Sheragada, Dharakote, Aska, Belaguntha, Bhanjanagar and Chikiti in Ganjam district, he said.
Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada districts have been significantly affected. Ganjam has been the worst-hit, followed by Gajapati and Kandhamal.
Heavy rainfall has left many villages submerged and caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure,” he said.
The minister said landslides have affected vital portions of the national highways and state highways in the region. He has spoken to the principal secretary of the Works department and asked him to initiate restoration work immediately. The government is also planning to send heavy machinery from Rayagada and Koraput to Ganjam and Gajapati to expedite road clearance and restoration work. Instructions have been issued to restore roads and power supply on a war footing, he said.
About 55,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps across the three districts. The number of affected people stands at 42,564 in Ganjam, 30,000 in Gajapati and 12,000 in Kandhamal, the minister said.
According to the office of the special relief commissioner (SRC), 22 blocks, 242 gram panchayats, 386 villages and 18 urban local bodies are affected in Ganjam. Around 72 villages remained surrounded by floodwater, with nine villages facing severe inundation. At some locations, floodwater had reached the first floors of houses, leaving residents stranded.
At Purushottampur, the Rushikulya river was flowing at 18.28 metres on Friday morning. However, the water level has steadily receded dropping to 18 metres by noon. But the water level of the river is still above its danger mark of 16.84 metres. Water levels of Vamsadhara and Ghodahada rivers have also started receding, the minister said.