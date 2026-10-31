Odisha: Govt starts airdropping food in rain-hit Ganjam

BHUBANESWAR: With roads communication cut-off and scores of villages under water, the state government on Friday started airdropping food packets at 21 inaccessible locations in Ganjam, the worst-affected district in rains and floods triggered by cyclone Arnab.

Landslides have also snapped road links across Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts. Three members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, were killed in a landslide at Dangesi village in Kandhamal district. The victims were identified as Achyuta Pradhan (30), his wife Anisha Pradhan (25) and their infant.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, conducted an aerial survey of Ganjam and Gajapati districts and directed officials to speed up relief and rescue work.

President Droupadi Murmu also spoke to the chief minister over phone and enquired about the situation and the well-being of displaced and affected people. Pujari said four Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters are being used to reach people stranded in areas where rescue teams cannot get through by road. Ground personnel have been stationed at drop points to collect the packets and distribute them to marooned families. Cooked food is also being supplied by boat at 40 identified locations. Food packets were dropped at Purushottampur, Hinjili, Sheragada, Dharakote, Aska, Belaguntha, Bhanjanagar and Chikiti in Ganjam district, he said.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada districts have been significantly affected. Ganjam has been the worst-hit, followed by Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Heavy rainfall has left many villages submerged and caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure,” he said.