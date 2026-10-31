Odisha to emerge as global investment destination: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is poised to emerge as a global investment destination and an economic engine for eastern India, said Electronics and Information Technology minister Mukesh Mahaling on Friday.

Inaugurating ‘TiECon Bhubaneswar 2026: Odisha Leap Up Summit’ here, Mahaling highlighted Odisha’s competitive advantages, including its abundant natural resources, surplus energy, availability of land and water and progressive industrial policies.

He said the state is well-positioned to attract investments across information technology, semiconductors, metals, downstream industries and advanced manufacturing.

Additional chief secretary, Industries, Hemant Sharma said entrepreneurship is a key driver of Odisha’s transition from an agrarian economy to a diversified industrial economy.

Additional chief secretary (E&IT) Vishal Dev said Odisha is strengthening its policy framework, infrastructure and talent base to attract advanced manufacturing investments. He said that five semiconductor projects are underway in the state, with proposed investments exceeding $4 billion. Of the 12 projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission, two are being developed in Odisha: a compound semiconductor fabrication facility and an advanced 3D chip packaging unit.

Dev also highlighted opportunities in advanced packaging, including glass-core technology and collaborations with global companies such as Intel and GT Glass Solutions.

TiE Bhubaneswar president Ayaskanta Mohanty and JSW BPSL president Anil Kumar Singh also spoke. Launch of TiE Bhubaneswar Academy and TiE Bhubaneswar HNI Connect, aimed at supporting entrepreneurship development and strengthening business and investment networks, were the key highlights of the event.