Sambalpur University professor stabbed by former sweeper on campus, injured

SAMBALPUR: In a shocking incident, the head of Chemistry department at Sambalpur University sustained grievous injuries after a former sweeper allegedly stabbed him with a knife on the campus on Friday morning.

The injured professor, Satyanarayan Sahu (47), suffered a deep wound to the left side of his abdomen and was immediately shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment. The accused, 26-year-old Krupasindhu Bag, fled the spot soon after the incident which occurred around 9.30 am.

Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said Bag had been exhibiting inappropriate conduct including coming to work in an inebriated state over the past few weeks, prompting the department to terminate his service. Apparently, he was holding a grudge against the Chemistry HoD over the issue.

Police said Sahu was walking towards his office when Bag approached him and launched an attacked with a sharp weapon, attempting to strike the professor in the chest. Sahu managed to ward off the blow, but the knife hit his abdomen.

The professor reportedly attempted to catch hold of Bag, who managed to escape from the spot. After being informed, Burla police reached the campus and initiated an investigation. While the accused is absconding, investigation is underway to ascertain the actual motive behind the assault, said police.