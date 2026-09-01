Five-year-old girl abducted from Ganjam hospital rescued, one held

BERHAMPUR: Frantic efforts by police and the alertness of villagers led to the rescue of a five-year-old differently-abled girl who was allegedly abducted from the premises of Chhatrapur sub-divisional hospital in Ganjam district on Sunday.

Police have arrested Dhruba Goud (41) of Rajpur village for allegedly abducting the girl. Goud, who had earlier spent nearly four years in jail in a rape case, lured the minor with biscuits and soft drink before taking her away from the hospital premises, said police.

According to Chhatrapur IIC Sabyasachi Malla, the girl was visiting the hospital with her grandmother when the accused approached her and offered her eatables. After gaining the child’s confidence, he allegedly took her away when her grandmother was busy searching for a doctor. When she returned, and could not find the girl, she informed the police.

Acting swiftly, police examined the CCTV footage and found the accused taking the girl away. Four police teams were formed to trace the minor, while her photograph was circulated on social media.

On Sunday night, villagers of Danei Brahmapur, around 10 km from the hospital, spotted the girl after seeing her photograph on social media. They immediately apprehended Goud. On being alerted, police rushed to the village, rescued the girl and arrested the accused.

Police said Goud spent nearly four years in jail in connection with a rape case registered against him in 2011. The accused was produced in court on Monday.