Odisha

Odisha CM Majhi to visit Delhi on September 1 to attend Jal Shakti summit

The CM will present the status and achievements of the state in the implementation of different centrally-sponsored schemes in drinking water supply and irrigation potential created.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan MajhiPhoto | ANI
Express News Service
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BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will embark on a two-day visit to New Delhi on September 1 to attend the first departmental summit of the ministry of Jal Shakti.

The summit is the first in a series of departmental summits envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an innovative platform to strengthen cooperative federalism, foster collective ownership of national priorities and accelerate outcomes through closer Centre-state collaboration.

The two-day summit beginning Tuesday will focus on four key thematic pillars - timely implementation of water infrastructure projects, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari-Catch the Rain, source sustainability of drinking water systems and operation and maintenance of rural drinking water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

Discussions will cover project implementation, inter-agency coordination, water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, digital monitoring, asset management, and strengthening community-led water governance.

The CM will present the status and achievements of the state in the implementation of different centrally-sponsored schemes in drinking water supply and irrigation potential created. He is likely to share the experiences, challenges and best practices of the state at the national summit.

Odisha CM Majhi
Jal Shakti summit

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