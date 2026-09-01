Odisha CM Majhi to visit Delhi on September 1 to attend Jal Shakti summit

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will embark on a two-day visit to New Delhi on September 1 to attend the first departmental summit of the ministry of Jal Shakti.

The summit is the first in a series of departmental summits envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an innovative platform to strengthen cooperative federalism, foster collective ownership of national priorities and accelerate outcomes through closer Centre-state collaboration.

The two-day summit beginning Tuesday will focus on four key thematic pillars - timely implementation of water infrastructure projects, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari-Catch the Rain, source sustainability of drinking water systems and operation and maintenance of rural drinking water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

Discussions will cover project implementation, inter-agency coordination, water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, digital monitoring, asset management, and strengthening community-led water governance.

The CM will present the status and achievements of the state in the implementation of different centrally-sponsored schemes in drinking water supply and irrigation potential created. He is likely to share the experiences, challenges and best practices of the state at the national summit.