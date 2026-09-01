Odisha cops refuse to accept complaint over cargo ship sinking

PARADIP: The Marine police station here has reportedly refused to receive a complaint from the Paradip Port Shramik Karmachari Union over the sinking of Panama-flagged cargo vessel MV Ocean Winner and the presumed death of 22 crew members.

On Monday, general secretary of the union Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo approached the Marine police station with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against those responsible for the sinking of the cargo vessel and the loss of lives.

However, police officials reportedly informed him that the incident occurred in the international maritime zone beyond India’s territorial waters, and hence they did not have the jurisdiction to register an FIR.

Sahoo said the complaint raised questions relating to the vessel’s seaworthiness, safety standards, navigation, emergency preparedness, cargo loading practices, moisture content and cargo stability besides compliance with the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes (IMSBC) Code.

It also sought an inquiry into the possible roles of cargo-loading agencies and officials concerned with the handling of iron ore cargo.

Sahoo said the union requested the Marine police to register an FIR against persons responsible for sinking of the vessel and conduct an impartial investigation. However, the complaint was allegedly not received.

IIC of Paradip Marine police station Sarojkant Samal said, “This incident occurred in the international maritime zone, which does not come under our jurisdiction. Therefore, police did not receive the FIR.”