Odisha HC Registrar's inspection visit exposes poor upkeep of Biju Patnaik Park

CUTTACK: A spot inspection by the Orissa High Court to Biju Patnaik Park here has brought to the fore appalling conditions in the public facility, with inadequate lighting, waterlogging, damaged pathways and a largely non-functional CCTV network among other problems.

A special bench of Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh, hearing a continuing PIL on civic issues in Cuttack, had asked the registrar (judicial) of the High Court to visit the park at CDA’s Sector-11 on August 27. High Court Bar Association (HCBA) president and senior advocate Lalatendu Samantaray had drawn the court’s attention to the park’s “precarious condition” earlier that day.

The bench had decided to inspect the site before passing further orders so that the “ground reality could be better appreciated”. The park, developed by Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) over around 36 acre land with gardens, lawns, hedges, flower beds and pathways, was opened to the public in 2010. After its upkeep deteriorated over the years, a makeover was claimed to be underway in 2024 under a joint CDA-Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) project.

During the inspection, registrar (judicial) Satya Ranjan Pradhan was accompanied by HCBA president Samantaray, advocate Bibhuti Bhusan Choudhury, senior advocate Dayananda Mohapatra, representing CDA, and additional government advocate Debasis Nayak, representing CMC.

The registrar subsequently submitted to the bench a note-sheet detailing the lapses, along with photographs and videos recorded during the visit, when the matter was taken up in a special sitting on August 29.

The inspection found several areas of the park “steeped in darkness”, raising concerns about visitor safety and the possibility of anti-social activities. Waterlogging was also noticed at multiple locations, including the gymnasium area.