Political climate heats up in Sundargarh over Jual

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram’s outburst against his detractors and his Rourkela representative Prakash Paswan’s alleged involvement in the Circuit House case have charged up the political atmosphere in the tribal-dominated district.

A day after the Congress demanded Jual’s resignation, members of the Oram Samaj Yuva Manch (OSYM) on Monday took out an impressive rally demanding action against those running a smear campaign on social media to defame the Union minister. Oram is one of the dominant tribal communities in Sundargarh.

Participating in the rally, former BJP MLA of Birmitrapur Shankar Oram said Jual in his 35 years of electoral politics has done enough for upliftment of the Oram tribe. “We demand that Rourkela police to take action against those engaging in smear campaign to damage the image and reputation of the Union minister,” he said.

Members of the Oram community from Panposh sub-division participated in the rally. Earlier, BJP factions in Sundargarh, Rourkela and Bonai had come out in support of Jual.

On Sunday, members of Rourkela youth Congress burnt the effigy of Jual at Uditnagar seeking his resignation. They demanded transparent and effective investigation in the Circuit House case, adding Jual’s outburst was testimony of the ‘goondaraj’ run by him in Sundargarh district.