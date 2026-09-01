Security arrangements at Deomali reviewed after attack on students

JEYPORE: In the wake of the alleged attack on five students by miscreants at Deomali, the district administration on Monday reviewed the security and safety arrangements at the popular tourist destination and decided to step up surveillance and police presence to ensure the safety of visitors.

A high-level meeting involving senior revenue, police and forest officials was held at Deomali to assess the existing security arrangements and identify vulnerable locations that require immediate intervention.

Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan said the role and effectiveness of the security agency engaged at the tourist spot would be assessed and necessary corrective measures taken. High-resolution surveillance cameras would be installed at sensitive locations to monitor the movement of visitors and prevent untoward incidents.

“Security arrangements at Deomali will be strengthened. Police patrolling will be intensified, particularly during peak tourist hours. Police assistance will be made available in and around the forest cottage areas. Visitors should be able to enjoy their trip without fear,” Mahajan said.

The administration also decided to intensify patrolling along the approach roads and other vulnerable stretches of Deomali, particularly during weekends and holidays when the footfall is high.

Meanwhile, police are yet to make any arrest in connection with the alleged attack on five students at Deomali on August 28. Sunabeda SDPO Sumitra Jena said mobile tracking and other technical inputs are being verified to identify and nab the miscreants.

“Since the miscreants are unknown, it may take some time to identify them. Investigation is underway and all those involved in the incident will be arrested soon,” Jena added.