Toddler, woman die in wall cave-ins amid heavy rains in Odisha

SAMBALPUR/KEONJHAR : Two persons including a toddler were killed in separate wall collapse incidents in Jharsuguda and Keonjhar districts on Sunday.

In Jharsuguda, a three-year-old boy died after a portion of the mud wall of his house caved in at Gobindpur in Kuchinda sub-division. The deceased was identified as Rajbir Karsel, son of Bibek Karsel of Gahmapali village under Pokhrasalhe panchayat in Kolabira block.

According to locals, Rajbir was staying with his mother Ranjulata in a rented house at Gobindpur New Colony while Bibek worked in Jharsuguda. Ranjulata eked out a living by working as a daily-wage labourer.

Around noon, the mud wall of Ranjulata’s rented house suddenly collapsed, trapping Rajbir beneath the debris. Locals rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. After nearly 45 minutes, they managed to pull the toddler out and rushed him to Gobindpur hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sources said the area had witnessed heavy rainfall for the past several days including on Sunday morning, which is suspected to have weakened the mud wall.

Gobindpur police recovered the body and registered a case of unnatural death. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, said police.

Similarly, a 40-year-old woman was killed after the mud wall of her house collapsed due to heavy rain at Raigudi village under Karanjia panchayat in Champua area of Keonjhar district. The deceased was identified as Purnimi Mahanat.

Sources said Purnima was sleeping when the mud wall of her house collapsed on her due to heavy rain in the night. Her mother-in-law, who was sleeping in a nearby room, raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled out Purnima from the debris. She was immediately taken to the local hospital where doctors declared her dead.