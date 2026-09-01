Woman dies as bike falls into nullah in Jajpur

JAJPUR: A 30-year-old woman died after the motorcycle on which she was travelling along with her husband and three-year-old son plunged into Dudhei nullah near Siba chowk under Jajpur Sadar police limits on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sandhyarani Ojha, a resident of Rudrapur village.

According to reports, Sandhyarani was returning home from Sujanpur bazaar on a motorcycle with her husband Satyabrata Ojha and three-year-old son. While crossing a narrow bridge over Dudhei nullah, Satyabrata reportedly lost balance and the two-wheeler fell into the water body along with the riders.

Hearing their screams, locals reached the spot and rescued Satyabrata and his son, who escaped with minor injuries. However, Sandhyarani sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to Jajpur district headquarters hospital where the woman was declared dead.

On Monday, an ODRAF team deployed in the flood-hit Bari area recovered Satyabrata’s motorcycle from Dudhei nullah.