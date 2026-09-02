28-year-old youth fear dead after jumping into Mahanadi river

CUTTACK: A 28-year-old youth is feared dead after he jumped into the Mahanadi river on Tuesday, allegedly after being rejected by his girlfriend due to unemployment. The youth is a resident of Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar.

Eyewitnesses said he jumped into the Mahanadi river near Sikharpur at around 3 pm. On being alerted, Jagatpur police reached the spot along with fire services personnel and launched a search operation.

The police recovered the Aadhaar and identity cards from the bag of the youth kept on his bike’s seat, and informed his family. Quoting his mother’s statement, police said that her son was unemployed for the last two years and was in a distressed state of mind.

His mother said in his previous workplace, he met the woman and developed a relationship. Their relationship lasted for around nine years, she claimed.

“He left his job two years back to pursue BEd. But, despite doing BSc and BEd, he could not find a job. Owing to his unemployment, the woman left her for which he took the extreme step,” said the youth’s mother.

Meanwhile, till reports last came in, the youth was yet to be found. The search operation will be resumed on Wednesday morning, said a fire services personnel.