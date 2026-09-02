A workshop on family-based care for vulnerable children organise in Koraput

JEYPORE: A regional workshop on child care and prevention of separation of children from their families was organised at Sadbhavana Gruha in Koraput on Tuesday.

Organised jointly by the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) and UNICEF, the workshop laid emphasis on strengthening family-based care and identifying vulnerable children and families at the grassroots level.

OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patra stressed the need for providing every child with a loving and secure family environment for healthy growth and development. Vulnerable families should be identified at the village level and linked with various government welfare schemes so that children are not forced into separation from their families, she said.

Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan said the focus should be on addressing the root causes that lead to children being separated from their families. “Different departments must work in close coordination to identify vulnerable children and families and ensure their rehabilitation and access to welfare measures,” he said.

Officials from Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts, representatives of child care institutions and functionaries of various voluntary organisations participated in the workshop.