CM Mohan Charan Majhi to take Odisha investment pitch to Dubai from September 8 to 11

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will lead an official delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 8 to 11 to showcase Odisha’s potential and woo investors to the state.

State Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Tuesday told mediapersons that the CM-led delegation will hold an investment roadshow and business-to-government interactions with potential investors and industry leaders in Dubai. The state government will pitch its industrial infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and opportunities across sectors.

The chief minister is also likely to interact with Odia diaspora in Dubai and urge them to contribute to Odisha’s economic and industrial development, Swain said.

The minister said the state government’s focus is now on converting investment interest into projects on the ground. “Odisha has been successfully attracting investors through its outreach programmes. Several investment proposals received earlier have already been approved, with implementation on the ground. We are confident that this visit will further help bring more investments to the state,” Swain said.

The minister cited Odisha’s performance in recent rankings as evidence of its growing investment appeal. “As per the NITI Aayog report, Odisha has been ranked fifth among the top-performing states. In the CMI report, the state also secured second place. This has been made possible because Odisha is successfully attracting investors,” he said.

The Dubai visit will be the second foreign trip of Majhi after assuming office in June 2024. His first overseas visit was to Singapore in November 2024, when he led a delegation to pitch Odisha as a preferred investment destination. He had held a series of G2G and G2B meetings with the government of Singapore and leaders in technology, renewable energy, infrastructure and manufacturing.