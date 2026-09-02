Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo warns of action against miscreants during Pujas

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has stepped up preparations for the upcoming festive season, with Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo on Tuesday warning of strict action against those involved in illegal activities.

The police will maintain zero tolerance to crime and illegal activities. There will be heightened vigil at major festival venues and other sensitive locations to ensure peaceful celebrations in the city, the DCP told mediapersons.

“Preparatory measures are already underway. Meetings will be held with festival organisers soon. As per Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s instructions, strict action will be taken against extortionists, habitual offenders and those found indulging in illegal activities,” Dnyandeo said.

The police have also prepared a list of people who were earlier arrested in connection with various cases and involved in unlawful activities. Preventive action will be taken against habitual offenders to ensure they do not create trouble during the festive period, the DCP said.

The police will also keep a close watch on extortion-related incidents during the celebrations. Dnyandeo appealed to people who receive such demands or come across any other unlawful activity to approach the nearest police station and lodge a complaint without fear.

The police is also planning to introduce a common toll-free helpline for reporting untoward incidents during the festivities. The existing emergency response number 112 will also be available for those seeking immediate assistance.

CCTV cameras installed at major festival venues and other sensitive locations will be activated as part of the security arrangements. “The detailed security arrangements will be finalised after consultations with festival organisers and other stakeholders,” the DCP said.