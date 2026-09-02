Elephant calf falls into open well, rescue from Dhenkanal range

DHENKANAL: Forest authorities rescued an injured elephant calf from an open well in Kaunriapal beat under Gadasila section of Dhenkanal Sadar range on Tuesday.

The three-year-old female calf had fallen into the open well while passing through the area with its herd on Monday night and sustained injuries. On Tuesday morning, residents of Bahandei village spotted the elephant in the half-filled well and informed local forest officials.

Acting on the information, forest personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the assistance of the rapid response team of Dhenkanal forest division and Fire Services personnel. The calf was safely rescued from the well using an earthmover.

Officials said the operation was completed without causing any further injury to the elephant. After being brought out, the calf was examined by a veterinary team, and provided first aid and supportive treatment at the spot.

The calf is currently in stable condition and under close observation. The veterinary team has advised continued treatment and monitoring to ensure a proper recovery, the officials added.