Floods in Baisinga and Badasahi as rains push Budhabalanga into spate

BARIPADA: Incessant rainfall over the past three days has pushed Budhabalanga river into spate, leaving several parts of at least 18 blocks in Mayurbhanj district waterlogged.

Floods were reported in Baisinga and Badasahi after Budhabalanga breached its banks, inundating Nakhra, Patalipur, Dariha, Kathpal, Singlamundali and Salagaon villages situated near the river.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Iswar Chandra Naik said as a precautionary measure, the administration has deployed two ODRAF and 13 fire service teams in Badasahi, Betnoti, Saraskana and Baripada blocks. He said 2,076 people had been evacuated and housed at shelter homes. Cooked food are being provided to them at 11 operational free kitchens.

Besides, two dedicated medical teams were deployed to address the healthcare needs of the affected people. A mobile veterinary unit has also been deployed in the affected areas, Naik added.

On Tuesday, over 100 families in Madhuban area of Baripada town had to be shift to safer locations after floodwater entered their houses. More than five wards under Baripada municipality were affected by the overflowing river.

“We have repeatedly demanded that the district administration and state government undertake stone-packing work along the embankment of Budhabalanga river to prevent flooding. However, no steps have been taken yet, and people here are affected by floods every year,” the residents alleged.

As of Tuesday evening, the Budhabalanga was flowing at 27.26 metres, below the warning level of 29.70 metres. The administration had ordered the closure of all schools in Bangiriposi, Bisoi, Kuliana, Badasahi and Betnoti blocks for the day.

Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Sai has directed the ADMs, sub-collectors and other officials to remain alert after the India Meteorological Department issued an orange warning for the district.