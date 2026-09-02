Health authorities on toes as scrub typhus cases spike in Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: A sudden spurt in scrub typhus cases in Sundargarh has put the district health authorities on its toes.

According to official reports, the tribal-dominated district has reported 341 positive cases of scrub typhus in the month of August.

Sources in the Health department said from January to August, a total of 4,534 blood samples were collected for tests of which 668 were found positive for scrub typhus. Of 1,655 tests conducted in the month of August, 341 came out positive. Rourkela reported the highest 55 cases followed by Lathikata block (39), Sundargarh town (29), Bisra (24) and the rest from other areas.

Chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SC Mohanty said the spread of the disease was largely due to heavy rainfall causing growth of vegetation and simultaneous breeding of the chigger mites. “Usually, scrub typhus cases rise during the rainy season. Awareness activities are underway and people are being educated to properly dress and cover their body parts while engaging in outdoor activities in vulnerable areas,” he said.

Stating that no death has occurred from scrub typhus so far in 2026, Dr Mohanty said there was no need to panic and advised people with symptoms to go for test and seek medical help in time. He said medicines are available at all government health facilities across the district. Initial screening facility is available at the community health centres (CHCs).