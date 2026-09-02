In Kandhamal faith healer, aide held for poisoning childless couple to death with pesticide

PHULBANI: Kandhamal police on Tuesday arrested two persons including a traditional faith healer for allegedly poisoning a childless couple to death by tricking them into consuming pesticide disguised as a miracle potion that would help them conceive.

Police said faith healer Mithun Digal alias Anil Pradhan (42) of Kalanaju in Raikia, who resides at Phulbani Sahi, was arrested from Chennai. His accomplice Seetaya Kanhar (50) of Brudipada under Gochhapada police limits was nabbed from Phulbani.

The accused duo was arrested for the deaths of Kanhu Kahnar (35) and his wife Lalita Kahnar (29) of Nedipanga village under Katringia panchayat within Gochhapada police limits.

Kandhamal SP Ramendra Prasad said the victims were married for around 20 years but had no children. They allegedly approached Anil believing that he could help them conceive. The accused reportedly promised the couple a child through a potion and spiritual water called ‘Kata Pani’. Police said he initially took around Rs 30,000 from them and later obtained gold ornaments worth around Rs 1 lakh, which he sold to purchase a new scooter.

When the treatment failed, Kanhu reportedly confronted Anil demanding his money back. The healer, who had also developed an illicit relationship with Lalita, subsequently plotted to kill the couple after she demanded that he marry her, said police.

Anil purchased pesticide from a shop in Phulbani on August 12 and allegedly supplied around 250 ml of the poisonous substance to the couple by passing it off as a spiritual remedy. The couple consumed the poison on August 23.