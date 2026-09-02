Pipeline burst in Chitrakonda, leakage of Chemical mixture on road, concern raises

MALKANGIRI : An iron ore slurry pipeline operated by AM/NS India reportedly burst near Pabiliguda village close to the Chitrakonda boosting centre here on Tuesday, resulting in leakage of chemical-laced mixture onto the road and nearby agricultural fields.

The leakage, which reportedly occurred around 10.30 am, caused concern among residents and commuters, with some people complaining of eye irritation and breathing discomfort after passing through the affected area.

The incident also raised concerns over the possible impact of the leaked slurry on agricultural land, crops and soil. Local residents sought immediate containment measures and proper assessment of the material released from the damaged pipeline.

Sources said AM/NS India transports iron ore fines in slurry form through its pipeline network from Kirandul in Chhattisgarh to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh through Odisha. The damaged pipe near Pabiliguda is part of the pipeline network.

Following the incident, the company reportedly deployed personnel to undertake repair and safety measures at the site. The company also indicated that compensation would be considered for agricultural damage following assessment.

Authorities are expected to assess the nature of the leaked material and its possible impact on public health, farmland and the local environment.

Site in-charge of AM/NS Praveen Kumar said restoration work is underway and the pump house has been closed as of now.