Rehab first: Orissa HC stops eviction for temple development

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ruled that affected families cannot be displaced until the promised alternative plots are properly developed and physically handed over to them.

A single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi has quashed eviction notices issued to three sevayats of Baba Akhandalamani Temple at Aradi in Bhadrak district. In the judgment, which was uploaded on Monday, Justice Panigrahi also directed Bhadrak collector to complete the rehabilitation process before proceeding with eviction for the temple redevelopment project.

The petitioners, claiming that the structures they occupied were their ancestral homes, had challenged notices issued by the superintending engineer, Bhadrak (R&B) Division, on December 16, 2025, directing them to vacate within seven days or face demolition.

The court took note that the petitioners had already received rehabilitation assistance of `3,87,454 each, including house-building assistance, maintenance allowance, temporary shed and transportation costs. Alternative plots had also been recorded in their favour.

However, the court said monetary compensation and revenue records could not by themselves amount to completion of rehabilitation. The identified resettlement land was low-lying and required filling, roads, drainage, electricity, water supply and other civic amenities.

Referring to section 38(2) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, Justice Panigrahi said the rehabilitation process must be completed before affected families are displaced. “A plot on paper is not a home on the ground. Rehabilitation must travel from the file to the field,” the judge remarked.