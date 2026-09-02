Retire Paradip Port engineer, wife die after car falls into water-filled drain

PARADIP: A 60-year-old retired junior engineer of the Marine Department of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and his wife died after their car fell into a water-filled drain near Biju Patnaik Market Complex Chowk on the Chandikhole-Paradip National Highway 53 under Paradip Lock police limits late Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Bibhuti Bhusan Das, a retired junior engineer of the PPA Marine Department who had retired from the post only last month, and his wife Pratima Das, 55.

Sources said the couple had gone to a relative’s house at Paradipgarh around 10.30 pm on Tuesday to attend a feast. They were returning to Paradip by car around 2 am when the accident occurred.

Das was driving the car while his wife was seated in the front. While attempting to enter the Chandikhole-Paradip National Highway from a connecting road, a cargo-laden truck approached. Das reportedly gave way to the truck, following which he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and fell into a drain near the ARSS company storage area, where construction work for expansion of the highway was underway.The drain was filled with rainwater, causing the car to overturn and become submerged.