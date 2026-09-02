Sone-like resolution need to solve dispute between Odisha and Chattisgarh over Mahanadi water: BJD, MBA

BHUBANESWAR: The agreement signed between Bihar and Jharkhand on Sone river water-sharing in the presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah has raised hopes of an early resolution of the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Welcoming the development, the BJD and Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA) have urged the Centre to intervene in a similar manner to resolve the long-standing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. They said the agreement on Sone river water-sharing, which resolved a 25-year-old dispute through dialogue has kindled hopes of a similar reconciliation between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over sharing of Mahanadi water through the ongoing talks.

Chief ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai respectively, had met in New Delhi on July 30 in the presence of Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil. After the meeting, Majhi had announced that the dispute between the two states will be resolved by Diwali this year.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the Centre should play a positive role for the resolution of the dispute as several key issues need to be settled by the technical committees. The intervention of the Centre or a minister like Shah is required for a successful negotiated settlement, he said.

Quoting from a July 22 letter of the Chhattisgarh chief minister to his Odisha counterpart, Mohanty said Sai wanted expansion of the joint technical committee with inclusion of members from the Jal Shakti ministry and CWC. The joint technical committee of Chhattisgarh and Odisha have met several times in the recent past and resolved a number of contentious issues under the guidance of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal.