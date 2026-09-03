CM Majhi joins MMDR debate, says no harm to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As the Opposition BJD and Congress stepped up campaign against the recent amendment to Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2026, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday sought to allay concerns over the new legislation, asserting that the changes will bring greater stability and certainty to the state’s mineral revenue.
The chief minister’s response came amid demands by leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Congress Legislature Party leader Ramachandra Kadam for a special session of the Odisha Assembly to pass a resolution opposing the amendments. Opposition parties have also sought to build wider political support against the legislation.
Taking to X, Majhi said the mining sector was deeply connected with the lives and livelihoods of people in Odisha and played a major role in employment generation, transportation, local businesses and industries. “Along with this, by supplying the essential raw materials for infrastructure and development, it is contributing to the state’s economic growth,” he added.
Seeking to address concerns over the impact of the amended law on Odisha’s finances, the chief minister said the changes will strengthen the stability and predictability of the state’s mineral revenue system.
He said the existing arrangements relating to royalty, auction premium and District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund will continue. This will provide the state with a stable and sustainable revenue base and further strengthen its mineral economy.
The chief minister said the state’s mineral revenue has risen substantially since 2014, from around Rs 5,000 crore to over Rs 50,000 crore. He argued that the objective is to further strengthen the state’s revenue base while ensuring sustained economic activity in the mining sector.
Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling and several other ministers have rejected the Opposition’s demand for a special session, stating that the issue can be raised and debated in the monsoon session of the Assembly which has already been convened.