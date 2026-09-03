Flood-hit farmers in Odisha gherao tehsil office over crop loss assistance

KENDRAPARA: A large number of flood-hit farmers on Wednesday gheraoed the Aul tehsil office here, demanding compensation for crop losses caused by the month-long deluge during the paddy transplanting season.

Holding rotten paddy saplings, the protesting farmers also sought distribution of seed kits for the next cropping season and waiver of agricultural loans. They claimed that paddy saplings in several areas of Aul had been completely damaged by the floods.

Narendra Rout of Ranipokhari village said his three acre of paddy land remained submerged under knee-deep water. “I planted paddy saplings two months ago, but the floodwater destroyed everything,” he claimed.

The agitators said after the floodwaters receded, many farmers found their agricultural fields covered with silt and their paddy saplings rotten. “We are groping in the dark now after losing our paddy saplings. The floods have severely affected the livelihood of a large number of farmers. The government should announce a special package for flood-affected farmers.” said Gayadhar Jena of Nagapada village.

The district unit of the Krushak Sabha sought adequate compensation for farmers who suffered crop losses. “We visited different blocks of the district to assess the crop situation and found that paddy saplings have been destroyed in several areas. We demand a waiver of crop loans for farmers who suffered losses,” said Krushak Sabha leader Umesh Chandra Singh.

Later in the day, Aul tehsildar Suman Ghosh held discussion with the agitating farmers and reportedly assured them of all possible assistance from the government.

Kendrapara collector Raghuram R Iyer said agricultural extension officers in different blocks were currently assessing crop losses. “We have urged flood-affected farmers to provide details of their crop losses to the officers. All the affected farmers will receive compensation soon,” he said.