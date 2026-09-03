Man held for duping youths on job promise in Odisha

JEYPORE: Koraput Town police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly duping more than 60 youths by promising them jobs at Nalco’s Damanjodi unit in the district and Hindalco’s Tikiri plant in Rayagada.

The accused is Subash Muduli of Kotrambo village under Dasmantpur police limits. Police said Muduli posed as a Nalco employee and collected money from job aspirants on the promise of securing them employment.

As per the complaint filed by duped job aspirants, Muduli allegedly collected Rs 14,000 from Sunduru Sirika, Rs 8,000 from Landu Sirika, Rs 10,000 from Jagannath Santa, Rs 5,000 from Udaya Santa, Rs 3,000 from Rajendra Mahanandia and Rs 66,000 from Pitar Santa. However, he allegedly failed to provide jobs to these aspirants and stopped responding to their calls.

During investigation, police found that Muduli had worked as a security guard at Vikash Vidyalaya in 2021. Since then, he had allegedly been luring youths with fake job offers. Police estimated that the accused had cheated over 60 people of more than Rs 10 lakh.

A case was registered at Koraput Town police station under sections 318(4), 316(2), 296 and 351(3) of the BNS. Police seized a mobile phone and an ATM card from his possession. Muduli was arrested and produced in court.