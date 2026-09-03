MBBS student missing from Berhampur's MKCG campus since three days

BERHAMPUR: A 20-year-old MBBS student has mysteriously disappeared from the campus of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, prompting a police search to trace him.

Sagar Sahoo, a first year MBBS student, reportedly went missing from the college premises on August 31. The MKCG authorities lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police in this regard after they failed to trace Sagar, a native of Jajpur district.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and reportedly recovered the student’s mobile phone from a place near Berhampur railway station. He was last seen near the railway station wearing a white shirt and carrying a college bag.

Police said investigation revealed that the student appeared for two examinations but did not turn up for the third paper. On the day of the Physiology test, he was reportedly seen outside the examination hall and subsequently disappeared.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said after receiving the missing report, police formed a team and launched an operation to trace the student. His mobile phone has been recovered from near the railway tracks.

“Police are verifying footage of CCTV cameras and the student’s mobile phone. His friends are also being questioned regarding his mental condition. We hope the student will be traced soon,” the SP added.

The medical college authorities have informed Sagar’s parents about his disappearance. The authorities have also urged anyone with information regarding the missing student’s whereabouts to contact police immediately.