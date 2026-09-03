NACs poised for modern urban makeover: Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: With Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announcing a special development package of Rs 560 crore for the 28 newly-formed notified area councils (NACs), Housing and Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday said the funds will enable fast-paced transformation of the civic bodies into modern urban spaces.

The Rs 20 crore allocated to each NAC will boost infrastructure development works. The allocation also includes Rs 6.40 crore for municipal office buildings, Rs 3 crore for roads and drains, Rs 2 crore for model market complexes and Rs 1 crore for model urban haats in each NAC, he said.

In addition, Rs 60 lakh has been earmarked for crematoriums, Rs 50 lakh for EV charging stations, Rs 3 crore for parks, open spaces, community toilets and other community infrastructure and Rs 50 lakh for cattle pounds and stray animal welfare infrastructure, he said giving details of the funding structure.