Odisha added 3.2L hectares of irrigated land with Rs 54K cr water projects in two years: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state has sanctioned water infrastructure projects worth Rs 54,000 crore and created irrigation potential for additional 3.2 lakh hectares of farmland in the past two years.

Addressing a departmental summit meeting organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi said water security and irrigation have been accorded top priority as agriculture remains a key component of Odisha’s economy.

He said 770 check dams and nine in-stream storage structures (ISS) have been completed in the state, while 1,312 old check dams have been renovated. One dam, one barrage, two underground pipeline distribution networks, six mega lift irrigation projects and 32 minor irrigation projects have also been completed, he said.

The government plans to take up 14 more ISS projects and six medium irrigation projects over the next year while work is currently underway on five new major and medium irrigation projects, 58 mega lift irrigation projects and five minor irrigation projects.

The chief minister said the state government has set up 3,224 community lift irrigation projects, 20,228 deep borewells and 8,917 solar-powered deep borewells to expand irrigation access in rural areas.

Over 20,000 rooftop rainwater harvesting projects have been completed under ‘Chhata’ scheme and 1,200 recharge shafts under ‘Arua’ scheme to improve groundwater sustainability. More than 40,000 Pani Panchayats are also being strengthened to improve transparency and effective participation in irrigation management.