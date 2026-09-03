Odisha will lose Rs 1 lakh crore in arrears: BJD Rajya Sabha MP Santrupt Misra

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its attack on the state government over the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill which was passed by the Parliament recently, the BJD has accused it of sacrificing the interests of Odisha and the people by supporting the legislation.

The party on Wednesday reiterated that there would be no compromise on its opposition to the MMDR amendments, saying its protest against the legislation would continue.

The party’s latest criticism came a day after Rajya Sabha MP Santrupt Misra accused BJP MPs from Odisha of supporting the amendment despite being aware that the state could lose nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in mining-related arrears.

Addressing a media-conference here on Tuesday, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Santrupt Misra said this was admitted by Odisha’s advocate general Pitambar Acharya, who in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, had stated that arrear of Rs 1 lakh crore was the state’s legitimate entitlement.

Misra also cited an article published in the November, 2025, issue of the Odisha Review, which stated that the state was going to receive Rs 1 lakh crore towards mining arrears and an additional Rs 12,000 crore annually as revenue.

Misra said that both the Odisha Review and the affidavit of the advocate general had emphasised that the amount due to Odisha towards mining taxes and arrears was important for the progress of the state.

“Curiously, the BJP leaders are now arguing that Odisha will not suffer any loss. While the Act goes against the interests of Odisha, the BJP MPs supported it. This clearly proves that the BJP is not working to protect the interests of Odisha,” he alleged.