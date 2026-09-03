Odisha's Bharat Masala exports two containers of spices to UAE

CUTTACK: Odisha-based Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd, the maker of Bharat Masala, has exported two containers of Indian spices from Paradip port to Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expanding its presence in international markets.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, managing director of Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd, Susanta Kumar Panda said the company is focused on expanding the international reach of its products and strengthening its export operations. He said the rising global demand for Indian spices presents significant opportunities for Indian spice manufacturers and exporters.

“Bharat Masala has received the ‘Best Exporter Company’ award four times from the state government. The company is now seeking to build on this legacy by increasing exports to international markets,” Susanta said.

Founder and chairman of Bharat Masala, Surendra Nath Panda said the company aims to strengthen the link between farmers, the spice-processing industry and global markets.

He emphasised that greater access to overseas markets could create additional opportunities for farmers and improve their income prospects.