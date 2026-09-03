Subarnarekha river breaches banks again, 45K affected in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Over 45,000 people in 22 gram panchayats across three blocks of Balasore were affected by floods as Subarnarekha river breached its banks again on Wednesday, prompting the district administration to intensify rescue and relief measures.

The administration urged residents of low-lying areas in Bhograi, Baliapal and Jaleswar blocks to move to safer locations as the river rose to 11.06 metre at Jaleswar against the danger mark of 10.36 metre. Around 900 people were evacuated to safety from the affected blocks since Tuesday.

The flooding followed the release of excess water from Galudih barrage in Jharkhand, where at least 13 gates were opened on Tuesday afternoon. Around 4,000 cusecs of water is currently being released from the barrage into Subarnarekha river.

In Baliapal block, communication between Bishnupur and Baliapal, Kulhachar and Jamkunda, Talapada and Jamkunda, Ikidpal and Bishnupur and Jamkunda, and Rashalpur and Baliapal has been affected. With roads submerged, residents of several low-lying areas are now dependent on boats to reach Baliapal town.

Muralidhar Sahu, a resident of Rashalpur in Baliapal, said floodwater entered canals near the village on Tuesday evening. Subsequently on Wednesday morning, houses of villagers were inundated.

In Bhograi, Kusuda, Aruhaborti, Dahamunda, Uluda, Baga, Nachinda, Bada Mandaruni, Parpara, Rashalpur, Mahamadpur, Jaladha, Khalabadia, Kumbhirgadi and Kulha were among the areas affected by the floods. Paschmibar, Namkana, Kalikapur and several other villages in Jaleswar block were also inundated.