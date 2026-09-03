Vedanta Aluminium offers quality healthcare to over 9K people in two districts

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has offered quality healthcare to around 9,300 community members in remote areas of Rayagada and Kalahandi districts in the recent months through a combination of mobile healthcare services, PHCs, ambulance support, specialist consultations and community awareness programmes.

Company officials said between April and July this year, Vedanta’s mobile health units (MHUs) brought healthcare directly to the doorsteps of remote communities through 225 health camps across Rayagada and Kalahandi. In Rayagada, 85 MHU camps reached 2,558 beneficiaries, while 140 camps in Kalahandi benefitted 2,936 people across several underserved villages.

Under the drive, medical consultations, basic diagnostics and essential medicines have been provided to around 5,494 patients in rural areas of Rayagada and Kalahandi. “Complementing these outreach services are Vedanta-supported primary health centres (PHCs) that provide round-the-clock healthcare closer to home,” officials said.