13-year-old rescued from bonded labour in Ganjam's Chikiti

BERHAMPUR: A 13-year-old boy was rescued from alleged bonded labour in Kalabada village under Chikiti block of Ganjam district on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off that two minors were engaged in forced labour, Berhampur sub-collector Avinash Kumar directed the Chikiti tehsildar, BDO, IIC of K Nuagaon police station, assistant labour officer and Child Helpline officials to take immediate action. It was alleged that the boys, aged around nine and 13, had been forced to herd buffaloes and made to work without wages for around two years.

A joint team raided Kalabada village but the two children had allegedly fled before the officials arrived. The employers were subsequently summoned to the Chikiti police outpost.

One of the employers claimed that the children had fled out of fear. He told officials that he had dropped the younger boy at his home in Narayanpur village under Digapahandi block, while the 13-year-old remained untraceable. After police warned him of legal action, the employer later produced the elder boy at the outpost.

The officials subsequently conducted an inquiry and sent the boy to a shelter home. The inquiry report has been submitted to the sub-collector, while the rescued boy was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Thursday. His parents and the employer were also present during the proceedings. No case has yet been filed against the employer or the parents, said officials.