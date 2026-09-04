ASET seeks Central tag for Sambalpur University

SAMBALPUR: The Association of Students, Employees and Teachers (ASET) of Sambalpur University has renewed its long-pending demand for Central University status for the institution.

At a meeting held at the university auditorium on Wednesday, ASET members called out the state government for failing to fulfil the promise made during the 2024 elections.

The association said the university’s location in western Odisha gives it a strategic role in serving a region with a substantial tribal population as well as economically and socially disadvantaged communities. It said the university already has academic and research initiatives focused on tribal and marginalised communities and could play a larger role in social inclusion and human development with greater institutional support.

The association also highlighted the university’s research potential, citing its PhD programmes, research projects and the two Centres of Excellence. The members further argued that Central University status would provide greater access to funding and help expand laboratories, research facilities, faculty strength, student support and interdisciplinary programmes.

“We received an overwhelming response at the meeting and have now resolved to meet the Governor to discuss the issue. If these efforts fail to yield any visible result, we will take out a protest march and organise a major convention at Sambalpur,” said ASET advisor and former MP Bhabani Shankar Hota.

Earlier, the association had submitted a proposal in this regard to former Union education minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan in February 2024 and also approached the Prime Minister’s Office over the issue.