BJP’s State executive in Cuttack from September 5

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha BJP unit is set hold an extended meeting of its executive committee at the Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on September 5 and 6.

The two-day meeting will be chaired by state BJP president Manmohan Samal and inaugurated by BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on September 5, said state vice-president Jatin Mohanty.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, several Union ministers, members of the state council of ministers, MPs and MLAs, state office-bearers, executive committee members and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the State Development Councils are scheduled to attend. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi are also expected to participate in the meeting.

“The extended executive meeting is an important organisational exercise of the party. Discussions will focus on the current political situation and various welfare schemes of the Centre and state government, followed by preparation of the party’s future strategy. Three resolutions are expected to be introduced and adopted during the meeting. Around 400 party functionaries are likely to attend the meeting,” he said.

Mohanty said the BJP had received the mandate of the people to form its first-ever government in the state on its own and was committed to fulfilling people’s aspirations and making Odisha the best state in the country.

The meeting of the highest decision-making body of the state BJP is being held after more than a year. The last meeting was held at Puri in July last year, which was attended by Union Health minister JP Nadda.