CS Anu Garg launches Odisha State e-Pavilion on MSME Global Mart

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Thursday launched the Odisha State e-Pavilion on MSME Global Mart, a dedicated digital platform aimed at providing the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) greater visibility and enhanced access to national and international markets.

The global mart was formally launched by the chief secretary in the presence of Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, chairman and managing director of the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC). Earlier, Acharya had held a discussion with Garg on collaborative measures for strengthening the MSME ecosystem in Odisha.

During the discussion, he briefed about various flagship initiatives of NSIC, including the aspirational initiatives of the Centre like National SC-ST Hub scheme, TEAM Initiative and SRI Fund. Both sides agreed on convergence of efforts of the NSIC and the Odisha government with an objective to make the MSMEs of the state more competitive and connected to market.

The chief secretary stressed for a government as a whole approach to facilitate digital enablement, inclusive procurement, and enhanced market access for MSMEs.

Official sources said the State e-Pavilion will serve as a dedicated digital showcase of Odisha’s MSMEs, including ODOP products, GI-tagged items, clusters and artisan enterprises, thereby providing them structured access to national and international digital commerce opportunities.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the visibility, competitiveness and inclusivity of Odisha’s MSMEs, while aligning with the broader vision of Digital India, Make in India, and Vocal for Local.