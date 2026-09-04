Four injured in fire mishap at under-construction ethanol plant in Nayagarh

BERHAMPUR: Four workers sustained serious burn injuries after a major fire broke out at an under-construction ethanol plant near Gateri village under Nuagaon police limits in Nayagarh district on Wednesday evening.

The fire reportedly erupted suddenly while testing of machinery was underway at the plant. The blaze quickly intensified, trapping the workers at the site.

The injured workers are Dilip Nayak (26), Sarat Sahu (45), Bibhuti Pradhan (29) and Braja Kishore Pradhan (28), all local residents. They suffered around 50 per cent burns.

They were initially provided treatment at Nayagarh district headquarters hospital. As their condition was critical, they were subsequently shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Police said the ethanol production unit is currently under construction, and machinery testing was reportedly in progress when the mishap occurred. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.