Odisha government moots digital property deed registration

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has proposed amendments to Registration Act, 1908 to introduce an end-to-end digital and paperless system for property deeds.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting chaired by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday.

“The amendments seek to make the registration process simpler, faster, more transparent and citizen-centric. The government also plans to limit registration documents to four pages,” Pujari said.

The changes include amendments to eight existing provisions of the Act and insertion of nine new provisions to provide legal recognition to electronic books, e-signatures and e-seals. Electronic storage of registered deeds, as well as electronic copies and records, will also receive legal validity.

Under the proposed system, deeds can be submitted electronically,while e-appearance and enquiry will be permitted in specified cases.Registration records will also be linked to a Unique Property Identification Number (UPIN) or an identification number integrated with government land records.

Aadhaar-based electronic identity verification will be available with the consent of people but Aadhaar will not be mandatory.Identity verification can also be carried out through offline verification, officially valid documents and other specified electronic means.

The government plans to introduce standard templates for registrable documents and fully electronic registration for specific categories of deeds. Electronically issued registration certificates carrying e-signatures and seals will have the same legal validity as physical certificates.

The new system will integrate registration records with land records, cadastral maps, revenue records, urban local bodies, planning authorities and financial institutions.Registration, land records and mutation registers will also be digitally synchronised to facilitate electronic initiation and completion of mutation.

The proposed templates will cover documents such as sale deeds, agreement to sell, general power of attorney and mortgages of immovable property. The amendment will also provide for electronic record preservation,archiving,cybersecurity and disaster recovery, the minister said.