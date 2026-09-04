Odisha government to release Rs 833 crore CM-KISAN assistance on September 4

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will release the fifth instalment of financial assistance under the CM-KISAN scheme on Friday, which is expected to benefit over 41 lakh farmer families across the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will transfer over Rs 833 crore directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) at a state-level function to be held at the OUAT Krushi Shiksha Sadan.

The beneficiaries include small and marginal farmers, particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) and landless farmer families. The assistance is aimed at providing financial support to farmers and encouraging agricultural activities.

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo will attend the state-level event, while other ministers will participate in the district-level programmes.